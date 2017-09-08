Chris Spielman is in the College Football Hall of Fame, and he went to four Pro Bowls in his 10-year NFL career. He was good. Really good. But the 51-year-old former inside linebacker marvels at the ability of his modern-day successors. Given that, the Fox analyst might have been particularly slack-jawed as he studied in advance of Sunday's season opener between the 49ers and Panthers. The starting inside linebackers will be the 49ers' NaVorro Bowman and rookie Reuben Foster, and Carolina's Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Bowman, Kuechly and Davis have combined for 15 100-tackle seasons and nine Pro Bowls. Foster, the 31st overall pick, was Spielman's favorite linebacker in this year's NFL draft.