Before the 49ers visited the Panthers in a divisional-playoff game in January 2014, plenty of media attention was given to the game's great inside linebackers: The 49ers had Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman and the Panthers had Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. At 22, Kuechly was the youngest of the quartet and there was already talk he was the best, which rankled Bowman. In fact, 20 days after the game, Kuechly was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award Bowman, Willis and Davis have never won. The final score: 49ers 23, Panthers 10. Bowman had 11 tackles and a sack; Kuechly had 10 tackles and a sack.