Before they recently reconnected, Brian Hoyer and Kyle Shanahan's only season together came with the Browns in 2014. It didn't go well. In fact, this was part of Shanahan's sales pitch before the quarterback signed a two-year contract with the 49ers in March: Brian, you're not coming to Cleveland. "The situation in Cleveland was a joke," Hoyer said. "Really, a circus. To me, that was one of the things when I first came in here. Kyle was like: 'We're not going to have any of that B.S. You're coming in and you get to be the guy.'" Hoyer, 31, will be a season-opening starter for the third time in the past four seasons when the 49ers host the Panther on Sunday.