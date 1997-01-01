A kindred spirit will be in the broadcast booth when 49ers rookie inside linebacker Reuben Foster makes his NFL debut Sunday. FOX analyst Chris Spielman, who had a decorated 10-year NFL career at Foster's position, will be working at Levi's Stadium for the 49ers' season opener against the Panthers. Spielman viewed Foster, the No. 31 pick, as the best inside linebacker in the draft, partly because of his fearlessness as a tackler. Jim Harbaugh used to use to term "contact courage" for players who tackled with abandon. Spielman says Foster "runs through" players. "He really closes ground quickly on guys," Spielman said.