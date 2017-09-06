Defensive tackle Xavier Cooper recently went from the NFL's worst team in 2016 to its second-worst team. But after the 49ers claimed him off waivers from the Browns on Sunday, Cooper was optimistic that his new employer is on the ascent. "I think we've got something going here," Cooper said. "It's a really, really talented defensive line. I think if we get a solid rotation, we can be really damn good." Typical fluff? Well, despite his just-arrived status, Cooper, 25, actually knows a lot about the 49ers' defensive line. This summer, he trained in Hawaii with a group that included Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Ronald Blair and linebacker Eli Harold.