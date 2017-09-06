As they have in the past, Solomon Thomas' parents, Chris and Martha, will sit with Christian McCraffey's parents, Ed and Lisa, when their sons play a football game in the Bay Area on Sunday. This, however, will be different. Solomon and Christian were once teammates, roommates and tightly bonded buddies with shared goals. On Sunday, Solomon will try to crush Christian. "I do think," Chris Thomas said, "that it will be odd." And awkward — although Martha Thomas insisted it won't get antagonistic with Lisa and Ed, a former NFL wide receiver: "We agreed to cheer for each other's kid.