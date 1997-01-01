Who will win MVP, Coach of the Year, and the Super Bowl The NFL kicks off tonight when the Patriots play the Chiefs. But until that happens, all teams are undefeated, with limitless possibilities in front of each of them. Is this the year for your favorite squad? Luckily, we have the answers — come gaze into our crystal ball to see what the league has in store for us this year. Super Bowl Winner Patriots over Packers Danny Kelly: There are a lot of variables to consider when it comes to a preseason Super Bowl bet, but it begins and ends this year with the two best quarterbacks in the world. Tom Brady and the Pats come out on top against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, though, not only because of Bill Belichick's mad scientist scheming, but because New England's got a pretty damn good defense, too. Seahawks over Steelers Robert Mays: I know New England is set to rampage through the league, but let's just consider how talented the Steelers are for a second. This offense has Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, and Martavis Bryant back for the first time in a long time, and the defense should be a top-10 group. They have enough firepower to get past New England and face a...