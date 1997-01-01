3 questions for the 49ers Is QB Brian Hoyer a long-term answer? The widely held belief is that Hoyer is keeping the seat warm for a Class of 2018 draft pick or big-money free agent (see: Cousins, Kirk). For a rebuilding team, Hoyer, 31, is old, but the biggest issues concern his ability, not age. Hoyer has been on the roster of seven teams, including six in the past six seasons, and has dealt with major injuries (torn ACL, broken arm). But he's been statistically brilliant the past two seasons (25 TDs, 7 INTs) and had the Browns off to a 7-4 start in 2014, his only other season with Kyle Shanahan. A strong regular season could make him part of the 2018 conversation.