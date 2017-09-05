1
49ers safety Eric Reid has continued to kneel during the national anthem this season and can point to Michael Bennett's alleged mistreatment from Las Vegas police as another example why. Reid spoke out in support of the Seahawks defensive end on Wednesday. "It's not right," Reid said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. [more]