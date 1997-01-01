David Shaw has a busy weekend. After leading his team against sixth-ranked USC in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Stanford head coach will be at Levi's Stadium on Sunday morning. Shaw was a teammate at Stanford with 49ers general manager John Lynch, but he'll attend the 49ers' season opener against the Panthers to see two of his former players face each other in the NFL debuts: 49ers rookie defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, the No. 3 pick in the draft, and Carolina rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who went No. 8. Shaw plans to be at Levi's for pregame and part of the first half.