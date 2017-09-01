2
The San Francisco 49ers P.R. staff just released the team's unofficial depth chart for the season opener. Here it is: OFFENSE LWR: Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne LT: Joe Staley, John Theus LG: Zane Beadles, Laken Tomlinson C: Daniel Kilgore RG: Brandon Fusco, Erik Magnuson RT: Trent Brown, Garry Gilliam TE: George Kittle, Garrett Celek, Logan Paulsen RWR: Marquise Goodwin, Aldrick Robinson, Victor Bolden Jr. RB: Carlos Hyde, Matt...