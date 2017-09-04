1
The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday added yet another former 49ers player to their roster.Guard Alex Boone, who started four seasons for the 49ers from 2012 to 15, agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals, the team announced.The Minnesota Vikings released Boone on Saturday as part of their cuts to the regular-season roster limit of 53 players.