The 49ers' new defense is going to get a major test right out of the starting gate.On Sunday, San Francisco will play host to the Carolina Panthers, a team that likes to run the football. Running backs Jonathan Stewart, rookie Christian McCaffrey and Fozzy Whittaker — a backup who ran for more than 100 yards against the 49ers last season — will be a challenge to stop, as will Cam Newton, one of the NFL's best running quarterbacks.In 2016, the 49ers had the worst run defense in the NFL, giving up an average of 165.9 yards per game and 4.8 yards per attempt.But this season's Niners defense is much different than last year's. New coordinator Robert Saleh has established a 4-3 scheme that will be similar to the one in Seattle, and first-round picks Reuben Foster at linebacker and Solomon Thomas on the defensive line will be two prime additions to a unit that will include veteran Pro Bowler NaVorro Bowman at middle linebacker, free-agent pickup Earl Mitchell at nose tackle and previous first-round picks DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead on the defensive line.The 49ers will have six first-round picks on defense from 2013 or later, so the franchise definitely has paid...