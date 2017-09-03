Inside linebacker Ben Boulware, a captain of last season's national title team at Clemson, will visit the 49ers today and could fill the 10th and final spot on their practice squad. Boulware, who went undrafted, was waived by the Panthers on Saturday. Last season, he won the Lambert Trophy, which is given to the nation's top linebacker, and was named the defensive MVP of Clemson's national championship win over Alabama, which featured another decorated inside linebacker: the 49ers' Reuben Foster, the No. 31 pick in the draft. Despite his college resume, Boulware wasn't drafted because of his size (6-1, 235) and other measurables. His 40-yard dash (4.86 seconds) and vertical jump (29.