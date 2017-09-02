On the opening drive of the 49ers' third exhibition game, quarterback Brian Hoyer connected with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on a 46-yard touchdown play.Hoyer faded back, set up and launched a deep ball down the middle to Goodwin — a former Olympian and track star — who simply outran the Minnesota Vikings secondary.It could be a preview of things to come.The former University of Texas standout — nicknamed "Flash Goodwin" by his teammates — built a strong rapport with Hoyer and his offensive teammates this offseason and performed well over the exhibition season, catching five passes for 104 yards, a 20.8-yard average.After four mostly unproductive seasons with the Buffalo Bills — 49 catches for 780 yards and six TDs — Goodwin appears to be primed for a breakout season with the 49ers in the new offensive scheme of head coach Kyle Shanahan.Matt Barrows, who covers the 49ers for the Sacramento Bee, is one of those who predict Goodwin will thrive in his new environment.As Barrows noted, former track athletes with great speed often tend to be "one-note" receivers, good simply at running straight, deep routes. But Barrows wrote Monday that Goodwin,...