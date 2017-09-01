The 49ers on Friday settled all their competitions in the offensive backfield.C.J. Beathard won the job to serve as Brian Hoyers backup after beating out Matt Barkley, who was released. Beathard completed 26 of 45 pass attempts for 401 yards with four touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 107.7. He rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on six carries.Also, the 49ers cut veteran running backs Tim Hightower and Kapri Bibbs, leaving the team with four running backs.