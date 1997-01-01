It's now official: Rookie C.J. Beathard is the 49ers' backup quarterback. Any remaining suspense was removed today when the 49ers released Matt Barkley, a transcation confirmed by a league source. The four-year veteran began the offseason as the second-stringer behind Brian Hoyer, but he wasn't the first quarterback off the bench after the preseason opener. Beathard started the preseason final Thursday after he served as Hoyer's backup the previous two weeks. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan explained Barkley didn't play in the win over the Chargers because the 49ers had already made a full evaluation of him.