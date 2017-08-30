1
shareShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
First order of business for the 49ers during tonight's preseason game against the Chargers: Don't play important players. The season starts a week from Sunday. Keep the starters healthy. Second order of business: Make a list of the 45 best players on the roster, the players who definitely will make the team. These are the players the 49ers do not need to scrutinize in this game. Third order of business:...