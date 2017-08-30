The 49ers acquired guard Laken Tomlinson on Thursday in a trade with the Detroit Lions, according to anNFL Network report.Tomlinson, 25, has started 24 of the 32 NFL games in which he appeared during his two-year career. Most of his action came at left guard, where Zane Beadles has been lined up with the 49ers first-team offense. Veteran Brandon Fusco has worked with the 49ers' starting unit at right guard.