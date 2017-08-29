In the Vikings' visiting locker room late Sunday night, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was approached by a group of reporters. "You're Mr. Popularity now," he was told by one. Mostert smiled and the anonymous backup made it clear he understood the joke. "I know, right?" he said smiling. "Hi, my name's Raheem." As it turns out, a few more people know Mostert's name this week after his two-touchdown performance in the second half of a preseason loss at Minnesota included an 87-yard catch-and-sprint with a screen pass.