After his first three seasons at Iowa, 49ers rookie tight end George Kittle was a redshirt junior coming off a one-catch season who felt the clock ticking on his college career. So he set an alarm. Kittle, who was no stranger to Iowa City's party scene, set a self-imposed, pre-midnight curfew while seriously scaling back his social life. His realization: His long nights were tied to his limited snaps. "Yeah, I set an alarm on my phone," Kittle said. "You always want to hang out with your friends and teammates -- you're with them all the time. But it was just like 'This is more important. What matters more?' And that was pretty easy for me.