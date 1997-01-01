After he was limited participant in practice last week, 49ers starting free safety Jimmie Ward was not a participant in practice Tuesday. On Sunday, after 49ers' preseason loss in Minnesota, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Ward did not sustain a setback when he appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury in warmups. "He pulled some scar tissue," Shanahan said. "In that case, it's a good thing and not a bad thing. You have to break that scar tissue up. Sometimes it can be a little scary and not feel like it's a good thing. It feels like you're re-pulling it. He was worried about that, but after getting in here, he was very happy and excited about what happened out there.