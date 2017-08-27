A group of Minnesota stars went to Iceland this offseason in order to get in touch with the organization's roots. Among their findings: Not many many animals, but man, the vikings were huge. The Miami Dolphins don't send their players into the ocean. The San Francisco 49ers don't encourage their players to go prospecting. But unlike their contemporaries, the Minnesota Vikings have taken an unusual interest: actual Vikings. "Props to Vikings on how they survived. I mean, how cold it is? The fishing? The animals?" said star defensive end Danielle Hunter. "They are really tough warriors." The Minnesota football team chose its name because the Vikings, as general manager Bert Rose put it at the time, "represented both an aggressive person with the will to win and the Nordic tradition in the northern Midwest." Minnesota has long had a large population of residents with Nordic roots, but the team itself didn't start to strengthen the link until last summer. During the 2016 European Championship, the Icelandic soccer team's run to the quarterfinals brought worldwide attention to the Icelandic clapping chant. The Vikings were inundated with calls and emails saying the team should adopt...