On Sunday night, after Reuben Foster said he'd needed to "loosen up" his shoulder during a just-finished preseason game against the Vikings, he was asked about the status of his injury. The 49ers rookie inside linebacker responded by waving off any concerns about his sprained AC joint. In fact, he said, nagging leg injuries he's dealt with since training camp were more bothersome. "There's no problem with (the shoulder) whatsoever - I should say (something) about my ankles," Foster said, laughing. "But there's no problem with anything.