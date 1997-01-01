Eric Reid didn't have a teammate kneeling alongside him Sunday night, but that doesn't mean he didn't have support. The 49ers safety was surrounded by a pocket of teammates who placed a hand on his back as he took a knee for the national anthem. That group included wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and linebacker Eli Harold, the latter of whom knelt with Reid and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year. "A lot of guys wanted to show support, and a lot of guys were standing with me, putting their hand on my shoulder. It means a lot," Reid said when asked if teammates considered kneeling. "The anthem means a lot of things to different people.