If there were any doubts about Reuben Foster's fitness and health, they were erased Sunday night.Foster, starting at linebacker in the 49ers' third exhibition game against the Vikings in Minnesota, led San Francisco with eight tackles, including a pair of impressive hits. Foster played every snap of the first half.On the Vikings' first play from scrimmage, Foster rocketed in to blast a Minnesota running back who had just caught a short swing pass, for a 5-yard loss. Later, he flattened a receiver in the middle of the field after a short reception.Though many NFL teams shied away from Foster because of an injury to his right shoulder – which allowed the 49ers to draft him at the bottom of the first round this spring – Foster looked totally fine against Minnesota. In fact, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee noted Foster led with his right shoulder on his two biggest tackles, and it was the ballcarriers who were punished, not Foster.Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers for ESPN.com, noted Foster looked like one of the best players on the field Sunday night."Foster was all over the field for the Niners on Sunday night, making plays sideline to sideline," Wagoner wrote. "In...