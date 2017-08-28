MINNEAPOLIS Reuben Foster and quickly and firmly established himself as an every-down linebacker.Foster played every snap in the first half and recorded eight tackles as the 49ers built a 14-0 lead at the break. He did not play in the second half.Meanwhile, veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman started and played through the first half, as well. But Bowman came off the field when the 49ers brought a sixth defensive back into the game in passing situations as part of the teams dime package.As a result, Bowman played 24 of the 35 possible snaps in the first half.