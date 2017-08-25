Last month, during the early stages of training camp, a reporter asked 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to discuss a highlight from a just-finished practice. "Can you tell us about the play where you broke free and had the long touchdown?" Goodwin grinned: "Which one?" he asked, laughing. Goodwin has had reason to smile this summer. After four years filled with more injuries than production as a backup in Buffalo, he's a starter who has shown evidence he can be an all-around receiver. With the Bills, Goodwin, 26, a former Olympic long jumper with world-class speed, was used almost exclusively as a deep threat.