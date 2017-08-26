SANTA CLARA Lorenzo Jerome has more in common with the man responsible for giving him his shot to play in the NFL than he knew.Early in training camp, 49ers general manager John Lynch walkedup to Jerome on the practice field to let him know he identified with the undrafted rookie from St. Francis University.He came by and (said), You know, I played safety as well, Jerome said. He talks to me and says, I was a hard-hitter.