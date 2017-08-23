0
Linebacker NaVorro Bowman can't wait to debut with his repaired left Achilles in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener. That will be the true test for his second comeback in three years from a left leg injury. But, first, he must trudge through at least one more exhibition, Sunday night's nationally-television visit to Minnesota. "I'd rather [...]