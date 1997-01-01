How do some of the NFL's best offensive minds design their game plans—and gain a sense for when to abandon them? As we've already told you, football can be hard to understand. Playbooks weigh as much as physics textbooks, and when you hear a quarterback barking in the huddle, it can sound like you've intercepted an alien transmission. For there to be order in the chaos, the game requires people who have mastered its specifics. Welcome to Masterminds Week, where we'll spotlight those who have shown expertise in various aspects of the sport—from the big and all-encompassing to the random and hyperspecific. In his new book, The Quarterback Whisperer: How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians spends a chapter discussing his history and methodology as a play-caller. He gets into his background calling plays as a high school and college quarterback, and emphasizes its importance throughout his football life. "It's something that I've always done and have enjoyed doing," Arians writes. "Probably, if I had to give it up, I'd get out of coaching." Now entering his fifth season in Arizona, Arians is one of the dozen or so NFL head coaches who calls...