A week after she made history by becoming the second full-time female coach in the NFL, 49ers assistant Katie Sowers made history again, becoming the first openly gay coach in the league's history. Sowers, who worked with the team's wide receivers as an intern this summer before accepting a full-time role, gave an interview to SBNation's OutSports website that was published Tuesday, confirming her sexual orientation. "No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are," Sowers, 31, told the site. "There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation.