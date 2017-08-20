So far, rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard has been as good as advertised.The former Iowa standout, taken in the third round of the draft, was a target of new head coach Kyle Shanahan. In fact, according to Peter King of Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback, Beathard was the "only quarterback Shanahan wanted in this draft."Now, 49ers fans can see why.Though Brian Hoyer is firmly set as the team's No. 1 QB and veteran Matt Barkley is the likely primary backup, Beathard is having a strong training camp and exhibition season and could even challenge Barkley for the No. 2 role going into the regular season.Beathard has been the team's best performer at the position, completing 14-of-23 throws for 211 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 130.6. Barkley is 11-of-19 for 178 yards and an 89.4 QB rating. Hoyer is 9-of-15 for 92 yards with no TD passes and an interception, with a QB rating of 49.9.Beathard, of course, is playing against second- and third-team defensive players, so the numbers are skewed. Those defenses also aren't showing him anything complex in practice games.Beathard had a strong game in his debut against the Chiefs in Week...