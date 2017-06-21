This is a few days old, but I'll post it anyway. Just after the policeman who shot Philando Castille was found not guilty on June 16, Colin Kaepernick posted the following tweet: A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn't need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017 I understand Kaepernick's anger - the killing of Castille...