OFFENSE Quarterback: Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard. Analysis: Barkley and Beathard won't play unless the 49ers tank the season. Wide receiver: Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson, Trent Taylor. Analysis: The Niners will keep five wide receivers instead of six because the offense needs an extra running back. Tight end: Logan Paulsen, George Kittle, Cole Hikutini. Analysis: The Niners will cut Vance McDonald and keep Hikutini to prevent someone from...