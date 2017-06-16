SANTA CLARA The 49ers were free to go their separate ways following activities Thursday to conclude the mandatory minicamp.But quarterback Brian Hoyer said there are plans for the quarterbacks and receivers to work together before the club is set to report back to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp in late-July.Yeah, we're going to get together and do a little thing, I think, said Hoyer, who appears to be the 49ers unchallenged starting quarterback for the upcoming season.