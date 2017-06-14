7
SANTA CLARA Here's what stood out to me during the final day of minicamp. THE GOOD 1. TE George Kittle. The rookie tight end made two touchdown catches in a red-zone drill. First, he ran a seam route and caught a pass in stride when no one was covering him. A few plays later, he ran the same seam route but this time jumped to catch a pass a few...