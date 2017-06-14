Before we get to the 49ers gushing over rookie head coach Kyle Shanahan's brilliance, let's get this out of the way: In other words, it's customary for athletes to initially exalt the new leader that controls their playing time. Let's start with Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley, whose first 10 years with the 49ers have included three winning seasons, seven head coaches and eight offensive coordinators. During the offseason, a host of players have said Shanahan has shown a savant-level grasp of the game while explaining plays during video sessions. In April, safety Eric Reid, a five-year veteran, emerged from one of Shannahan's first meetings and told reporters he'd "learned a lot of football in 10 minutes." Said defensive tackle Arik Armstead: "It's kind of like genius-crazy, the stuff he does." Said Hoyer of the video breakdowns: "If you're really paying attention, you'll learn a lot about football and realize what he's trying to do with his scheme." Staley said Shanahan excels at explaining what both the offense and defense are trying to accomplish on each play, and why each players' assignment is important. Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have directly addresses...