SANTA CLARA -- In general manager John Lynchs first draft, the 49ers broke a streak of seven consecutive years in which the club selected at least one offensive lineman. In those seven years, the 49ers drafted 14 offensive linemen.Instead, the 49ers turned to the veteran market to increase competition and depth along the offensive line.