2
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
The Roto Street Journal just released an interview I did earlier this week with The Fantasy Fullback Dive. For almost 45 minutes, I spoke with The Wolf and Truth about Kyle Shanahan, Carlos Hyde, Joe Williams, Tim Hightower, Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Jeremy Maclin, Kyle Juszczyk, Brian Hoyer and more. You can listen to the show below.