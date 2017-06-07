Consider the case of defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was a rarity this offseason. The 49ers had 17 unrestricted free agents on March 9, the first day of the new league year, and their new regime re-signed only one player: The new coaching staff noticed when studying video of the 2016 49ers that he simply never stopped. He's one of the guys that stood out for me because I'm a high-energy guy and I like guys that run to the ball. [...] he runs to the ball, defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina said. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was asked how Jones has been able to overcome his limitations. Because he's going to work harder and longer," Saleh said, "than you're willing to go. The 49ers re-signed Jones, 26, but he's not guaranteed a roster spot on a team teeming with defensive linemen who will play plenty inside. Former general manager Trent Baalke and assistant general manager Tom Gamble raved about his play in exit interviews, but Jones wasn't sure how the new regime would view him. [...] Jones played in the Super Bowl with a torn calf muscle and the injury sidelined him for the 2015 season and led to his release in April 2016.