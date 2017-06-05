After hosting Colin Kaepernick and Austin Davis for free-agent visits, the Seahawks signed the less-accomplished quarterback Monday. Three days after Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Kaepernick is a starting-caliber QB, the Seahawks signed Davis, 28, who has made 10 starts since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012. On Friday, Carroll, who routinely talks up the value of competition, seemed to suggest the Seahawks weren't planning to sign Kaepernick, 29, because he was overqualified to serve as a backup to Russell Wilson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Last year, Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, posted his best passer rating (90.7) since 2013 and ranked second among QBs in rushing yards (468).