In retrospect, the 49ers should have drafted a certain SEC quarterback with the No. 133 pick in 2016, but they can take some solace in this: Rashard Robinson may not make anyone forget about the decision to pass on Mississippi State's Dak Prescott, the No. 135 pick who was the Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Cowboys. Robinson had early-round ability, but he fell to the fourth round because he was kicked off the team after a college career that included one full season and two suspensions. Viewed as an unfocused character risk, Robinson has been consistently hailed for his feistiness, desire and competitiveness in the NFL. "He's a dog -- I like him," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. Saleh and secondary coach Jeff Hafley spoke with reporters Wednesday shortly after a practice in which Robinson broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Pierre Garcon and then began jawing at the 10-year veteran. Last year, Robinson, who had last played in a game in October 2014, started six games and collected eight pass breakups and the game-sealing interception in a Week 16 win at Los Angeles that snapped a 13-game losing streak. Tramaine Brock was released in April after he was...