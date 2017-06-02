Right about now, if Bill Walsh were alive and running the 49ers, he would cut NaVorro Bowman. It's nothing personal. Walsh cut a lot of players he liked personally. He wasn't sentimental. He cared about building a vibrant football team and believed in getting rid of players a year early, not a year late. Walsh cut Dwight Hicks when Hicks was 30. Walsh cut Carlton Williamson when Williamson was 29....