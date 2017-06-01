Dumervil, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who ranks seventh among active players in sacks (99), could help address a huge need: [...] the 49ers are just starting a rebuilding project and Dumervil is old enough to have been a teammate of general manager John Lynch from 2005-06 in Denver. The 49ers don't have an obvious candidate to assume the so-called "Leo" defensive end position, which is reserved for the team's best pass-rusher. "He moves well," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of Armstead on Wednesday. The 49ers didn't sign a player with more than nine career sacks in free agency, and they didn't draft a legitimate Leo candidate until the sixth round when they selected Utah's Pita Taumoepenu.