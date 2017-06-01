Shortly after he became the 49ers general manager in January, Lynch reached out to what he termed the franchise's "Mount Rushmore:" Players such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Steve Young. Lynch's comments before about 1,000 season-ticket holders at the Santa Clara Convention Center came on a night in which the 49ers announced they will honor their five-Super-Bowl dynasty in several ways in 2017. The players' numbers will be displayed on the suite tower on the west side of Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2014. [...] on Oct. 22, when they host the Cowboys, they will have "Dwight Clark Day" to recognize a ring-of-honor member who played the starring role in the most iconic play in franchise history -- "The Catch" -- against Dallas. Clark, 60, announced in March that he has Lou Gehrig's disease, a terminal condition that affects control of muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. In addition to the ring of honor, the 49ers will also have signage recognizing Super Bowl wins, conference titles and division championships. [...] the stadium, often criticized for being sterile and corporate, hasn't blended much outside acknowledgment of the glory days with its modern...