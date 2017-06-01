Fans entering Levis Stadium will longer be forced to enter the 49ers Museum and Hall of Fame forreminders of the organizations glorious past.The 49ers announced on Wednesday that Levis Stadium will undergo renovations with signage around the facility that pays homage to the history of the organization, including its five Super Bowl championships.A Ring of Honor located on the suite tower on the west side of the stadium will include all 27 inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.