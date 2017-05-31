The 49ers' long string of offseason moves began with a single, under-the-radar transaction: [...] the former undrafted free agent who didn't play in the NFL last year could become a familiar name this fall. Williams, 25, who has a longstanding relationship with secondary coach Jeff Hafley, is the leading candidate to assume the nickel cornerback spot previously manned by Jimmie Ward. Williams was Cleveland's nickel corner, but he missed the 2016 season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. Redmond, the No. 68 overall pick in 2016, didn't play last year because of a torn ACL he sustained in college. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's dad, Mike, attended practice and spent most of his time observing the session with general manager John Lynch. Shanahan spent 18 seasons as the head coach at Denver (1995-2008) and Washington (2010-13), where Kyle was his offensive coordinator. "If he comes to visit me, maybe he could come (to the facility), but (I'm) probably going to make him babysit my kids, so my wife and I can go out," Shanahan said, laughing. Linebacker Eli Harold played the final nine games last year with a torn ligament in a big toe that required surgery in late January. Harold...