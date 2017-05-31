SANTA CLARA Usually, I start these practice reports with positive observations. Today, I'm starting with the negatives. Forgive me. THE NOT SO GOOD 1. LB NaVorro Bowman. I made a point to keep an eye on Bowman the entire practice – I wanted to see how he moves less than one year removed from surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon. He moved well today during linebacker drills – chopping his...