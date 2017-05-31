Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have something in common with Jim Harbaugh.When Harbaugh was head coach of the 49ers, he preached the value of competition for starting jobs. He wanted to bring in more talent each year to challenge existing starters."Iron sharpens iron," he used to say.Now Shanahan, entering his first season as a head coach, and rookie general manager John Lynch have the same attitude. In the midst of organized team activities (OTAs), the two 49ers leaders have brought in such veterans as center Jeremy Zuttah to challenge Daniel Kilgore, veteran Tim Hightower and rookie Joe Williams to battle running back Carlos Hyde and rookie Reuben Foster, who could challenge Malcolm Smith – or even NaVorro Bowman -- at a linebacker spot.In fact, Shanahan – as an incoming coach – is getting his first extended look at the entire roster and trying to move pieces around to get the best results."Competition brings out the best in everyone," Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. "All we have to go off of is watching tape from what they've done in the past. We want to balance everyone out, give everyone opportunities at each position. We need to see for ourselves,...